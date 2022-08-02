Karbala: Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine’s medical plan to serve Ashura pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- The Health and Medical Education Commission at the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine announced its medical plan to serve Ashura pilgrims.

The Chairman of the Commission, Dr Sattar Al-Saadi, said in an interview with the official website, “The Health and Medical Education commission has created a very good atmosphere in the city to provide various types of medical services during the Ashura commemoration”

He explained that “over (100) paramedics have been deployed to transport and treat emergency cases, in addition to the mobile medical teams, as well as preparing all hospitals to receive any emergency case”

He added that “the commission’s staff have been in various high-level training courses in a practical way on the ground, with the participation of all hospitals staff, affiliated with the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine, and stated that over (800) of the medical staff, and (400) volunteers will be available to serve Imam Hussain’s (AS) pilgrims.”

It is stated that all hospitals, medical centers of the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Shrine, set various plans to provide the best medical and treatment services for pilgrims on the Ashura commemoration”.

Source: imamhussain.org

www.shafaqna.com