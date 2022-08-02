Coffee Reduces Risk of Kidney Injury

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A new study by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers found that drinking at least one cup of coffee daily may lower the risk of acute kidney injury (AKI).

The National Kidney Foundation defines AKI as “a sudden episode of kidney failure or kidney damage that happens within a few hours or a few days.” The kidneys struggle to maintain the proper balance of fluids in the body as a result of the waste products that accumulate in the blood.

Researchers examined 14,207 people with a median age of 54 who were recruited between 1987 and 1989 in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Study, a continuing investigation of cardiovascular disease in four communities in the United States.

Over the course of a 24-year period, participants were questioned seven times about how many 8-ounce cups of coffee they drank per day: 0, 1, 2 to 3, or more than 3. 1,694 instances of acute kidney injury were reported throughout the study period.

Source: scitechdaily