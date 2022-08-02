Treated tumors by increasing the number of mitochondria

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Researchers in Sweden have successfully treated tumors in mice by increasing the number of mitochondria in the cells.

The team worked with VHL-induced kidney cancer cells and found that treating them with a protein called LONP1 makes them susceptible to the cancer drug sorafenib.

With mitochondrial numbers up, the cells that were earlier resistant to the cancer drug were now found to respond to it.

Studies have shown that VHL syndrome severely increases the risk of malignant as well as benign tumors. Kidney cancer induced by VHL syndrome has a poor prognosis, and only 12 percent of individuals affected by the disease survive beyond five years from the time of diagnosis.

Source: interestingengineering