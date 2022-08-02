India: Mosque bulldozed late on Monday night

SHAFAQNA- Indian Mosque has been reportedly demolished by bulldozer late on Monday (01 Aug 2022) night.

A Mosque was reportedly demolished at Shamshabad by the local municipality with help from the police. The Masjid-e-Khaja Mehmood was allegedly bulldozed by municipal officials along with the RGIA (Cyberabad) police on Monday night.

Majilis Bachao Tehree (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan, visited the spot after learning of it and alleged it was done with a bulldozer. He claimed that the local municipal officials demolished the Masjid-e-Khama at 3 AM The Masjid is situated at Green Avenue colony in Shamshabad.

“The mosque at Shamshabad was constructed three years back and five times prayers were held there regularly. The colony came up on 15 acres, and a majority of the people staying there are Muslims. In 2016, Taher Ali and Tayeb Ali, of Prestige Infra marked two plots of 250 square yards of land for the mosque and was constructed,” said Amjedullah Khan.