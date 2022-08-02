USA: CAIR praises halal meal options at Brentwood Public Schools

SHAFAQNA-Serving halal-certified food in September by the Brentwood Union Free School District in Brentwood, New York, has been praised by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY) on Monday welcomed the move.

The unanimous resolution advocating for the permanent halal meal options was passed on July 20 and led by trustee Hassan Ahmed, who is the first Muslim official elected in Suffolk County. This is the first program of its kind on Long Island and will positively impact the estimated 1,000 Muslim families who live in the district.

Afaf Nasher, Executive Director of CAIR-NY, said in a statement:

“We are overjoyed that Brentwood Muslim students will finally have nutritious meal options at their schools on a permanent basis that will also conform to the standards prescribed by their faith. Good nutrition is a cornerstone of healthy physical and mental development, while dietary purity is essential for observant Muslims.

“By giving consideration to the nutritional and spiritual needs of Muslim children, the Brentwood School District has taken a positive step towards inclusion and made Muslim children feel welcome and accepted as part of the school community. We are optimistic that the program’s low cost and relatively straightforward implementation will encourage other Long Island school districts to follow suit.”

Source : IQNA

www.shafaqna.com