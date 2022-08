SHAFAQNA- Today (Tuesday) at the same time as the protesters supporting the Sadr movement were present in the Iraqi parliament, the media reported a fire in a part of the parliament building.

According to these sources; Immediately after the fire, the fire brigade reached the parliament building.

According to the firefighters, at the beginning of the fire, the garbage in the guest house caught fire and it was extinguished before it reached other parts, and there were no casualties.

Source: Shafaqna English