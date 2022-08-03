Qatar calls on US &Taliban to abide by Doha accord

SHAFAQNA-Qatar called on all parties of the 2020 Doha Agreement to “maintain the gains” of the accord .

“Qatar is following the developments in Afghanistan; and calls on all parties to maintain the gains of the Doha Agreement and adhere to it, including that Afghanistan should not be a haven for terrorist and extremist individuals and organisations,” said the Gulf state’s foreign ministry.

The statement reiterated the heavyweight mediator’s “firm and supportive” stance for counterterrorism efforts and “all efforts aiming at enhancing international peace and security.”

Source : dohanews

