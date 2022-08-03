International Shia News Agency

Qatar calls on US &Taliban to abide by Doha accord

0
Qatar calls on US &Taliban

SHAFAQNA-Qatar called on all parties of the 2020 Doha Agreement to “maintain the gains” of the accord .

“Qatar is following the developments in Afghanistan; and calls on all parties to maintain the gains of the Doha Agreement and adhere to it, including that Afghanistan should not be a haven for terrorist and extremist individuals and organisations,” said the Gulf state’s foreign ministry.

The statement reiterated the heavyweight mediator’s “firm and supportive” stance for counterterrorism efforts and “all efforts aiming at enhancing international peace and security.”

Source : dohanews

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Doha: U.S. & Qatar discuss the situation in Afghanistan

 

Related posts

MEE: How World Cup 2022 became a game-changer for Middle East

asadian

World Cup 2022: Turkey to take on biological and chemical threats at Qatar

asadian

Qatar: Floods In Doha Months Before World Cup 2022

asadian

Rare July Rain In Qatar

asadian

World Cup 2022 volunteers: Deadline approaches for experience of a lifetime

asadian

Afghanistan: UN’s report highlights multiple human rights violations under Taliban

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.