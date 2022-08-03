OneShiaOneMessage: Death With Dignity Is Better Than Living With Disgrace [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlul-Bayt (AS) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (AS) movement to the world in Muharram 2022, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (AS) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Several tweets are shown below:

“Why severing his head (Imam Hussain) and mutilating his body, after killing him? Is killing him not enough for them? If they didn't decapitate him, will he come back alive? Why did they sever his head?” –Sheikh Zakzaky (Ashura, 2015) #Karbala #HussainIsForAll pic.twitter.com/lC1rgoYtmQ — Aliyatou 💞 (@OfficialProfAMB) July 30, 2022

The truth about #Karbala which the ones who claim to love Hussain (a) and blame Shi'as for the martyrdom of #ImamHussain (a) never reflect upon nor communicate to the unware majority of Muslims. Go and research the truth mentioned in the attached snap to find the Haqq & Batil! pic.twitter.com/mlbkiZn0hX — Sayyid Husain Aejaz Rizvi Kararvi (@sayyidspeaks) August 2, 2022

Peace Be On You,

O #HazratHur Hazrat Hurr said: I Find Myself Between Hell

And Heaven And I Have To

Select. And By God I Will Not

Choose But Heaven#HussainInKarbala #Karbala #FaithfulToHussain #YaHussain #LoyaltyToHussain #Muharram2022 pic.twitter.com/mllFPfjmW8 — Ahlulbayt Sayings (@GemsOfAhlulbayt) August 2, 2022

The Lights Turned Green ToRed Of “Bainul Harmain – Karbala” 🚩Red is Sign Of War Not Mourning It's sign That War Of #Karbala Is Still Going On Till Reappearance Of Imam Mahdi [AJTF],

It's Mean We're Still On Battlefield Against Yazid & #Yazidism!

It's Oath Every Year!#محرم pic.twitter.com/KLrvauvYEX — سید || ☫𓂆 (@SyedZain313) July 29, 2022

I came seeking reformation for the Ummah of my grandfather Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

I intend to enjoin good and frobid evil, to act according to the traditions of my grandfather Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and my father Ali Ibn Abi Talib.

~ Imam Hussain Alaihis'salam!#Karbala — Haniya Zafar (@Haniya_Zafr) July 30, 2022

Abid sadpara raises the banner of Imam Hussainع on the top of K2, the second highest mountain on Earth💞 #muharram #karbala #imamhussain #K2 pic.twitter.com/SJ5NDI9bWw — salman (@nehjulbalagha01) July 25, 2022

"I learnt from Hussain how to achieve victory while being oppressed."

-Mahatma Gandhi #HusssainIsForAll#KARBALA pic.twitter.com/iBrYL1qujj — fnz (@fatimahfnz) July 31, 2022

