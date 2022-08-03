India: Muslim women are struggling in hiring for jobs

SHAFAQNA-From being denied jobs for wearing a hijab to more implicit forms of exclusion, as revealed by a recent study, the women in India are struggling.

Lubna Aamir, 28, is a dentist by training. But practising her profession remains a dream for her.

After studying dentistry and a few years of practice at a government college in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Aamir wanted a better position.

In 2018, the Pune resident started applying for a job at clinics across India through email. She even dropped resumes in person at some clinics.

“I wanted to branch out to what we call the class practice and have an experience beyond local circles,” Aamir told Al Jazeera.

She applied for jobs at nearly two dozen places but there was no response “despite having very good credentials”.

