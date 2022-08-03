International Shia News Agency

Reuters: Iran & USA negotiators to travel to Vienna for nuclear talks

Iran & USA negotiators to travel to Vienna

SHAFAQNA-Reuters reported that top Iranian and US officials will resume talks in Vienna this week on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact, officials from both countries said .

The ball is in Washington’s court to save the pact, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted before heading to Vienna, calling on Washington to “show maturity & act responsibly”. read more

“Heading to Vienna to advance the negotiations. The onus is on those who breached the deal & have failed to distance from ominous legacy,” tweeted Bagheri Kani.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Tehran was ready to reach a deal that guarantees its rights, according to state media.

An Iranian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the talks would resume on Thursday.

