33rd Annual Ashura Day Procession to be held in London, UK

SHAFAQNA- The 33rd Annual Ashura Day Procession will be held on Monday 8th August 2022 at 2:30 pm in London, UK.

The ralliers are set to start their march from Hyde Park Palace towards Islamic Universal Association, Holland Park.

This is the 33rd year that the rally is staged to commemorate and renew Shia allegiance to their third Imam and the Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Hussein ibn Ali (A.S).

This year’s hashtag is #AshuraDay. Volunteers can register at ashuradayprocession@gmail.com.

Source: ashuraday.org

www.shafaqna.com