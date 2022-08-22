The Journal of Shia Islamic Studies (JSIS) is a refereed academic journal published quarterly by ICAS Press for The Islamic College. The journal conscientiously aims to provide a scholarly platform for critical and informed articles in all fields of Shia studies, including Quran and Hadith studies, theology, philosophy, mysticism, jurisprudence, politics, and history. Such articles will cover the most debate-worthy issues in the aforementioned fields in the hope of ultimately contributing to the resolution of various theoretical, methodological, and practical dilemmas encountered in Shia Islamic studies.

JSIS also introduces and presents a variety of classical Shia works that may be academically valuable to researchers in this field but have remained largely unknown to them. The journal dedicates a section of its publication to the critical assessment and vigorous review of books and publications concerning Shia studies. Dr Ahmad Jalali is the Editor and Mr. A. De Martino is the Managing Editor of the journal. Contact: https://www.islamic-college.ac.uk/publications/jsis/ jsis@islamic-college.ac.uk +44 (0) 208 451 9993 *221