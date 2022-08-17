SHAFAQNA- The book “The Compassionate Family” written by Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei was first published by AIM Foundation in 2017.

From the insightful lectures and personal stories of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, “The Compassionate Family” offers guidance to men and women on how to develop Islamic character, choose the best companion for marriage and overcome the struggles that often come with family life.

Taking inspiration from the domestic lives of the Prophet Muhammad (s), his immaculate household and his righteous companions, Sayyid Ali Khamenei outlines the important qualities of a successful marriage and warns us of the latest dangers within modern society that can undermine the very foundations of the family structure.calling upon the noble Quran and narrations of the Prophet, both men and women are given advice on how to resist the influence of a self-centred society.

In a world preoccupied with the self, he reminds us that a family can only survive with mutual understanding and compromise, determination from all of its members, and a willingness to embrace the God given rights, strenghts, and talents of each other.

Buying on House of Taha

Buying on Amazon

www.shafaqna.com