OneShiaOneMessage: A war of 72 that left a lesson for billions

KARBALA!

A War Of 72 That Has left

KARBALA!

A War Of 72 That Has left

A Lesson For The Billions🏴#muharram2022 #YaHussain

One of the most beautiful features in the event of Karbala is the spirit of freedom and its outcomes as revealed by Imam Hussain (A.S)#HussainIsForAll #muharram2022

Irish Christian thinker Hever Imam Hussain (AS) is a perfect example for all humanity and a clear example of submission to God. By remembering what happened in Karbala, we should show the moral virtues of Imam Hussain (AS) in ourselves.#HussainIsForAll#muharram2022

Muharam is the month that Imam Hussain (A.S) was martyred in karbala on the day of Ashura. He sacrificed his entire family to teach dignity and freedom to all people.#muharram2022 #Muharram

Imam Hossein was very just, kind and brave. It is not possible for anyone to know Imam Hossein and not love him.#HussainIsForAll #muharram2022

The first #message of #Karbala:

The first #message of #Karbala:

1- The honor and pride of a Muslim is in the shadow of #jihad, #martyrdom,and fighting in the way of truth and #justice.Honorable death in this way is "eternal life" and life with humiliation and humiliation is "gradual death"#TheMessageOfKarbala

Muharram is a month that the justice has stood against the oppression and the truth has stood against the falsehood. And it has proved during the history that; the truth has been overcoming the falsehood.🌱#TheMessageOfKarbala #Karbala #HussainIsForAll #ImamHussain

