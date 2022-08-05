International Shia News Agency

#OneShiaOneMessage: A war of 72 that left a lesson for billions

war of 72

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlul-Bayt (AS) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (AS) movement to the world in Muharram 2022, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (AS) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Several tweets are shown below:

www.shafaqna.com

#OneShiaOneMessage: Death With Dignity Is Better Than Living With Disgrace [photos]

 

