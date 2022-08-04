United Nations committee ruled that France discriminated against a Muslim woman

SHAFAQNA-France was found to have discriminated against with a Muslim woman who was denied access to vocational training at a public school because she was wearing a headscarf ,according to a U.N. document.

In 2010, Naima Mezhoud, now aged 45, was due to train as a management assistant at a course held in a state high school, where teenagers are prohibited by law from wearing the hijab. When she arrived, the head teacher of the school in the northern outskirts of Paris barred her from entering, according to the document which was seen by Reuters.

Six years earlier, in 2004, France had banned the wearing of hijabs and other visible religious symbols in state schools by school children. Mezhoud argued that as a higher-education student, she should not have been targetted by the law.

“The committee concludes that the refusal to allow (Mezhoud) to participate in the training while wearing her headscarf constitutes a gender and religious-based act of discrimination,” the U.N Human Rights Committee determined, according to the document.

