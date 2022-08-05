International Shia News Agency

Israel builds 1400 housing units in occupied Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA- News sources in Tel Aviv announced the agreement of Israel’s “Planning and Construction” committee to build 1,400 residential units in occupied Jerusalem.

According to this decision, these residential units are supposed to be built for the Israelis between the area of ​​”Tsur” and “Kibbutz” and “Ramat Rachel” in East Jerusalem.

The agreement to build these units was made months ago, which was delayed due to the visit of US President Joe Biden to occupied Palestine.

The United Nations, the United States and the European Union consider construction in the occupied areas and East Jerusalem as occupation and illegal.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

