EU diplomats: Potential solution for Iran Nuclear Deal could be found in 72 hours or not at all

Potential solution for Iran Nuclear Deal

SHAFAQNA-Iran Nuclear Deal Keeps Slipping Further Out of Reach and Potential solution could be found in 72 hours or not at all, European Union diplomats said as the latest negotiations resume.
At least two new nuclear-related issues have cropped up in recent months, lengthening the list of hurdles to be cleared to six or seven, according to two EU officials familiar with talks that restarted in the Austrian capital Thursday. They asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

Source : bloomberg

www.shafaqna.com

