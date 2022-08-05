International Shia News Agency

Reuters investigative report shows Myanmar military planned Rohingya Muslims purge

Myanmar military planned Muslim Rohingya purge

SHAFAQNA-Reuters investigative report shows Myanmar military planned Rohingya Muslims purge.

War crimes investigators got hold of thousands of pages of documents that shed new light on Myanmar’s campaign to expel the country’s ethnic minority — the Rohingya, as well as efforts to hide the strategy from the world.

The group that collected the documents, many of which were shared with Reuters, is also handing over the material to prosecutors in the Hague, reports the Reuters investigative report by Poppy McPherson and Wa Lone.

