OneShiaOneMessage: Hussain (AS) gave his heart’s blood in the way of God to save servants from ignorance

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlul-Bayt (AS) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (AS) movement to the world in Muharram 2022, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (AS) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Several tweets are shown below:

Imam Sadiq AS said:

Hussain AS gave his heart's blood in the way of God to save the servants from ignorance and misguidance.#HussainIsForAll#Muharram2022 pic.twitter.com/T6VlRXJ4cT — 🇮🇶Mohammed Hassan🇮🇷 (@MohHassanTweets) August 5, 2022

Mahatma Gandhi quoted “If I had 72 companions like Hussain, I would have freed India in 24 hours, from the British.” Good morning and happy Thursday, dear friends #muharram2022 #HussainIsForAll pic.twitter.com/mEoW5yU6Fo — Rukayyah Ruky313 (@RukayyahRuky313) August 5, 2022

Nothing purifies your soul more than crying on Aba Abdillah al-Hussain ع 💔…#muharram2022 #محرم_1444 pic.twitter.com/t750pLm1sb — سید || ☫𓂆 (@SyedZain313) July 29, 2022

One of the most beautiful features in the event of Karbala is the spirit of freedom and its outcomes as revealed by Imam Hussain (A.S)#HussainIsForAll #muharram2022 pic.twitter.com/xxWVrbXX4q — PALESTINE &YEMEN ONLINE 2 🇵🇸 (@mubeenat313) August 5, 2022

Imam Hussain (AS) said that your gratitude for past blessings lays the groundwork for future blessings.#Muharram#muharram2022#HussainIsForAll pic.twitter.com/j1pZdvZRbm — Firouzeh (@Firouze6366) August 5, 2022

Just as Abraham and Prophet Muhammad played key roles, Imam #Hussain also did so in preserving the path of the Prophets and paved the way for establishing the ideal community which in turn would establish universal justice, equality, and dignity for all.#muharram2022 pic.twitter.com/HAVLxSmYTO — Zeinab (@Zeinaab_Mk) August 5, 2022

Hussain (pbuh):

People are slaves of the world and religion is only on their tongues and as long as their lives are going well, they don't talk about religion. So when they are tested with calamity, the believers will be weak.#muharram2022 #HussainIsForAll pic.twitter.com/2zSqYNnu4C — Elizabet (@Elizabe67436885) August 5, 2022

Dr.Chris Hewer, Christian researcher:

People of great souls,like Hussain, have made the way easy for us that we can now understand spritual concepts & bring up our humane part. "This is what he did in Karbala.#Hussain#muharram2022 pic.twitter.com/H1GZpMQGg2 — Narcisa (@negar_1358) July 30, 2022

Imam Hussain’s life and death are replete with lessons about life; lessons that we need to learn more than ever before.There are some lessons we think each one of us as the member of the society, must learn from the amazing life of Hussain.#muharram2022#HussainIsForAll pic.twitter.com/WjSXVoqLd6 — Steve (@SSh1987rose) August 5, 2022

