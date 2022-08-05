Yemen: After a 7-year hiatus, flights resume at Ataq Airport

SHAFAQNA-The resumption of flights at Ataq International Airport in Shabwa Governorate, in the south of Yemen , after a 7-year hiatus due to the war, authorities said.

“Civil aviation flights resumed to and from Ataq International Airport in Shabwa Governorate,” the official news agency, Saba, said.

She added: “Today, a flight from the Belgian organization Doctors Without Borders arrived from Aden.”

She explained that “the resumption of flights at the airport came after the completion of its preparation to receive all civil aviation flights, after an interruption of more than 7 years due to the war waged by the Houthi coup militia,” as she put it.

The agency quoted the governor of Shabwa, Awad Al-Wazir, as saying that “all the competent authorities in the governorate are ready to play their role in the operation of the airport and provide the necessary facilities to its users.”

Shabwa is one of the most important Yemeni governorates, as it is oil and contains the “Balhaf” gas facility, which is one of the most important economic facilities in the country.

In early 2022, government forces regained control of Shabwa from the Houthis, after battles fought with the support of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia.

Shabwa Airport serves the city and neighboring southern governorates, and relies on it a lot for commercial flights and the transportation of humanitarian aid during the coming period.

Source : theglobalfrontier