International Shia News Agency

3 conditions of the coordination framework for agreeing to hold early elections in Iraq

0

SHAFAQNA- Shia coordination framework emphasized that it supports any legal process to solve political crises and realize people’s interests, including early elections after obtaining a national consensus on it and providing a safe environment for holding it.

The statement also stated that, above all these things, legal institutions should be respected and not hindered from their activities. Our framework is the law and people’s interests.

Muqtada Sadr, the leader of Iraq’s Sadr movement, had previously called for the dissolution of the current parliament and the holding of early elections.

Iraq is witnessing an unprecedented political crisis, so that more than 300 days have passed since early elections were held on October 10, but political groups have not succeeded in forming a new government, and the government of Mustafa Al-Kazemi is still in charge.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Arab League calls for an end to tension in Iraq

asadian

Iraq: Shia Coordination Board negotiation team gather to form government

asadian

Iraq’s Shia Coordination Board: We are serious about forming a government led by Al-Sudani

asadian

Meeting between Iraqi PM & UN’s Representative focused on Turkey’s attack on Dohuk

asadian

Macron presents French medal of honor to Iraqi PM [photos]

asadian

Al-Kazemi: Politics of fear, isolation and mistrust are not ours

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.