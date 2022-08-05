International Shia News Agency

About 50,000 Palestinians offered Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

0

SHAFAQNA- About 50,000 Palestinians offered Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque today.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians living in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the occupied territories of 1948 offered Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This week’s Friday prayer, like every week, was held amid strict security measures of the Israeli army.

This action takes place while a large number of Israeli soldiers stationed in different parts of the city of Quds inspected the identification documents of Palestinians.

The Israeli forces prevented hundreds of Palestinians from the West Bank from attending the Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque this week by applying strict measures.

Source: Middle East 

Related posts

Israeli PM rejects Jordan King’s request to send copies of the Quran to Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

UN’s Envoy: Palestinians face ‘future of fear, harassment & intimidation’

asadian

Israeli settler call for mass raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark ‘Destruction of Temple’

asadian

Land for USA’s Embassy in Jerusalem belonged to Palestinians

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Around 50000 Worshipers Attend Friday Prayers

asadian

73 Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa & Ibrahimi Mosques in June

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.