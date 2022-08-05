SHAFAQNA- About 50,000 Palestinians offered Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque today.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians living in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the occupied territories of 1948 offered Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This week’s Friday prayer, like every week, was held amid strict security measures of the Israeli army.

This action takes place while a large number of Israeli soldiers stationed in different parts of the city of Quds inspected the identification documents of Palestinians.

The Israeli forces prevented hundreds of Palestinians from the West Bank from attending the Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque this week by applying strict measures.

Source: Middle East