Afghanistan: Islamic State bombing kills 8 Afghan Shia mourners in Kabul

SHAFAQNA-A bomb hidden in a cart went off on Friday near a mosque in a minority Shia neighborhood of the Afghan capital, killing at least eight people and wounding 18.The Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for a deadly blast.

At least eight people were killed and 18 others injured in Kabul on Friday during a Shia community mourning gathering following the holy month of Muharram, according to reports.

Eyewitnesses said members of the minority group, including women and children, were busy with annual mourning rituals in a Shiite-dominated western neighborhood of the Afghan capital when the blast struck.

Khalid Zadran, a Taliban police spokesperson said that the explosion took place in the Sarkariz area of the capital city, Tolo News reported.

Citing sources, Anadolu Agency reported that several people were gathered to commemorate the first 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Muharram.

IS has continued to target Shias

According to Zadran, the explosive devices were placed in a cart.ISIS has claimed the responsibility for the bomb attack in Kabul, according to reports. Zadran said Afghan police believes that the target of the blast was members of the ethnic Hazara community who are Shia Muslims. IS has continued to target Shias even though number of violent public attacks across the country has fallen since the Taliban returned to power in August last year.

Shias community have been facing persecution for many years

The Shias community have been facing persecution in Afghanistan for many years. Earlier, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan prohibited dozens of Shia mosques from holding Eid prayers.

The reports of prohibition were reported from the major cities of Herat and Kabul with some Shia Muslims also forced to break their fast prior to the announcement of Eid by their mosques.

Source : theprint,wionews ,afghanistansun

