Shafaqna’s shot: Mourning ceremony for Imam Hussain (A.S) in Kashmir

SHAFAQNA- A mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S) and commemoration of the battle of Karbala was held in Kashmir.

Hujat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen Aga Syed Hassan al-Mosavi al-Safavi presiding over a congregation of Azadari in Kashmir, explained the philosophy and spiritual importance of Karbala.

“Only the message of Karbala can emancipate the world from the pain, and suffering because it shows us the path of the Almighty”, he expressed.

Lots of mourners participated in the ceremony.

