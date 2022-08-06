International Shia News Agency

Shafaqna’s shot: Mourning ceremony for Imam Hussain (A.S) in Kashmir

0
mourning ceremony in Kashmir

SHAFAQNA- A mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S) and commemoration of the battle of Karbala was held in Kashmir.

mourning ceremony in Kashmir

Hujat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen Aga Syed Hassan al-Mosavi al-Safavi presiding over a congregation of Azadari in Kashmir, explained the philosophy and spiritual importance of Karbala.

Hujat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen Aga Syed Hassan al-Mosavi al-Safavi

“Only the message of Karbala can emancipate the world from the pain, and suffering because it shows us the path of the Almighty”, he expressed.

Lots of mourners participated in the ceremony.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

India: Film hailed by Modi triggers anti-Muslim hate speech

asadian

Srinagar: Jamia Masjid remain closed for the past two years

asadian

Kashmir: Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Srinagar Grand Mosque again

asadian

Erdogan in UNGA address calls for political solution to Syria crisis

asadian

Indian Police clash with Hussaini mourners in Srinagar, Kashmir (photos)

asadian

India plans to raze 500 Mosques in occupied Kashmir

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.