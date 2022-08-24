Shia answers: What is the philosophy of Ziyarat among Shia Muslims?

SHAFAQNA- What is the philosophy of Ziyarat among Shia Muslims?

Ziyarat (Pilgrimage) is one of the admirable acts of Islam, and throughout history, Muslims have attached special importance to it. Due to the important position of Ziyarat (Pilgrimage) in Shia culture, this act is considered as one of the features and symbols of Shias. According to the spiritual position of the Prophet (PBUH) and Imams (AS), as well as God’s order that people should approach the means and mediators He has and acquire knowledge from them, Ziyarat (Pilgrimage) of the prophet (PBUH) and Infallible Imams (AS) has an important position from the Shia point of view, it is a religious matter with the aim of benefiting a perfect human being and God’s successors on earth for attaining Divine Wisdom, Happiness and Salvation.

Philosophy of Ziyarat among Shia Muslims

Ziyārat (Pilgrimage) is a religious act that means being in the presence of religious Imams or reverend persons or their graves or visiting holy sites to esteem, express devotion and gain spiritual grace. Ziyarat (Pilgrimage) the graves of people, including the Infallibles (A.S) and others, is realized by attending their burial place with the intention of honoring and greeting them. (1)

Ziyarat (Pilgrimage) is one of the admirable acts of Islam, and throughout history, Muslims have attached special importance to it.(2) This religious act has a special place among Shias and has many spiritual impresses and rewards. Due to the important position of Ziyarat (Pilgrimage) in Shia culture, this act is considered as one of the features and symbols of Shia. Unlike the majority of Muslims, Wahhabis have considered Ziyarat (Pilgrimage) of the graves of Prophets (AS) and Imams (AS) as Haram and raised doubts about this issue. These doubts have caused Shia and Sunni scholars to defend the legitimacy of Ziyarat.

One of the most important reasons given by Shias for Ziyarat (Pilgrimage) is that a person experiences a new life after death and will not completely disappeared. All religions and divine laws consider man to survive and not to perish, so when death comes, the human body is buried underground, but his soul is alive and transferred to a higher place.

Due to the spiritual rank and spiritual position of the Shia Imams (AS), access to them is not cut off with their death and it is possible to establish a spiritual relationship with them, and for this reason, it is stated in the Imams’ manuals of pilgrimage (Ziyaratname) that Shias say: “I testify that you see my presence here, hear my words and answer my greetings.” (3)

Another reason is that; In Shia’s view, the Ziyarat (Pilgrimage) of the Prophet (PBUH) and the Imams (AS) is one of the signs and necessities of loyalty to their ideals and fulfilling their right of guardianship. Because from this point of view, the Prophet and the Imams (A.S) have the position of governorship and even after death their position is reserved and their way and tradition will continue until the Day of Resurrection.

Among the other reasons for Ziyarat (Pilgrimage), we can refer to verse 35 of Surah Al-Ma’idah, which says:

“O’ believers! Be mindful of Allah (SWT) and seek what brings you closer to Him and struggle in God’s Way, so you may be successful.” (4)

Shia Muslims believe that according to this verse, they should place those who have a special spiritual status as a medium between themselves and God, and since Shias consider the Prophet and Imams (AS) to be manifestations of Divine Attributes and examples of perfect and superior human beings, therefore in order to get closer to God and gain wisdom, they should seek the best people in the world, i.e. Prophets (AS) and Imams (AS), and this goal can be achieved by Ziyarat (Pilgrimage) combined with insight.

As a result, according to the spiritual position of the Prophet and Imams (AS), as well as God’s order that people should approach the means and mediators He has and acquire of wisdom from them, the Ziyarat (Pilgrimage) of the Prophet and Imams (AS) has an important position from the Shia point of view, and contrary to the opinion of the Wahhabis, it is a religious matter with the aim of benefiting the perfect human being and God’s successors on earth are for attaining Divine Wisdom, Happiness and Salvation.

Persian Version

