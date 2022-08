SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the Day of Ashura , the ritual of Maqtal Khani will be held at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn .

The programs will start on Monday, August 8, 2022 from 9:30 pm. Ashura Maqtal story will be Recited by sheikh Dr. Basem Jawad. Haris will be served at the end of of the program.