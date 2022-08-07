Israel’s attacks on Gaza continue

SHAFAQNA-Israeli air raids have continued to hit Gaza and the violence has gone into a third day on Sunday.At least 31 people killed so far in attacks on Gaza in the worst flare-up since the last major attack in May 2021.

A ceasefire in Gaza is set to take place later on Sunday at 1700 GMT or 8pm local time, according to Egypt’s mediation team, Al Jazeera’s correspondent has reported.

UN:Israeli strikes on Gaza are ‘illegal’

The United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories says Israel’s air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip “not only are illegal but irresponsible”, calling for a diplomatic solution to the latest bout of violence, which began on Friday when Israel launched air attacks on Gaza City.

“The situation in Gaza is on the verge of a humanitarian crisis,” Francesca Albanez told Al Jazeera.“The only way to secure the wellness of Palestinians wherever they are is to lift the siege and allow aid to enter.”

Saudi Arabia,Turkey & Pakistan condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza

Saudi Arabia condemned the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which left at least 29 Palestinians dead and dozens injured.

A statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the kingdom stands by the Palestinian people, calling on the international community to “shoulder its responsibility to end the escalation, provide the necessary protection to civilians and exert all efforts to end this conflict.”

Turkey and Pakistan have strongly condemned Israel’s airstrikes on the Gaza Strip yesterday which killed over a dozen Palestinians.

Gaza Strip, home to 2.1 million people

The Gaza Strip, home to 2.1 million people, has been under an Israeli-imposed land, sea and air blockade for the past 15 years.

Gaza has a population of about 2.1 million people living in five governorates: North Gaza, Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, Khan Yunis, and Rafah. Bordered by Israel and Egypt on the Mediterranean coast, the strip is about 365 square kilometres (141sq miles).

Since 2008, Israel has waged four wars on the Palestinian territory, killing thousands of people, mostly civilians. During Israel’s last offensive on Gaza, Israeli attacks killed at least 261 people, including 67 children, and wounded more than 2,200, according to the United Nations.

The district of North Gaza shares a 10km (6 miles) long border with Israel. The Gaza Strip is surrounded by a heavily fortified perimeter consisting of a concrete wall and double-wired fencing. Anyone who steps within 1km (0.6 miles) of this barrier is in danger of being shot by the Israeli army, which patrols Gaza’s northern and eastern borders.

Gaza City is the largest and most populous city within the Gaza Strip, with more than 700,000 residents. Rimal, Shujaiya and Tel al-Hawa are among its most well-known neighbourhoods.

Israel’s attacks on Gaza since 2005

It marks the latest assault by Israel on Gaza since the 11-day war in May 2021 killed hundreds and wounded thousands.

The following timeline lists major attacks carried out by Israeli forces on Gaza since 2005 when it withdrew from the Gaza Strip, a coastal enclave home to 2.3 million people:

August 2005 – Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza 38 years after capturing it from Egypt, abandoning settlements and leaving it under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

January 2006 – Hamas, an armed group, wins the majority of seats in a Palestinian legislative election.

June 2006 – Hamas captures Israeli army conscript Gilad Shalit in a cross-border raid from Gaza, prompting Israeli air raids and incursions.

December 2008 – Israel launches a 22-day military offensive in Gaza after rockets were fired at the southern Israeli town of Sderot. About 1,400 Palestinians and 13 Israelis killed before a ceasefire is agreed upon.

November 2012 – Israel kills Hamas’s military chief of staff, Ahmad Jabari, followed by eight days of Israeli air raids on Palestine.

July-August 2014 – The kidnap and killing of three Israeli teenagers by Hamas leads to a seven-week war in which more than 2,100 Palestinians are killed in Gaza along with 73 Israelis, including 67 soldiers.

March 2018 – Palestinian protests begin at Gaza’s fenced border with Israel and Israeli troops open fire to keep them back. More than 170 Palestinians killed in several months of protests, prompting fighting between Hamas and Israeli forces.

May 2021 – After weeks of tension during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, hundreds of Palestinians are injured by Israeli security forces at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. Hamas demanded Israel withdraw security forces from the compound. Israel launched air raids on Gaza in response to what it said were rockets fired from Gaza. In the fighting that went on for 11 days, at least 260 people were killed in Gaza and 13 died in Israel.

August 2022 – More than 30 Palestinians, including women and children, killed in new air attacks carried out by Israeli planes. Palestinian Islamic Jihad, whose two commanders were killed in the air strikes, fires dozens of rockets into Israel in response.

