Syria: Shia Muslims in Nubl and Al-Zahraa mourn martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS)

SHAFAQNA-Mourning rituals are held in Syria’s Nubl and Al-Zahraa during the lunar Hijri month of Muharram for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS).

The Shia-majority towns of Nubl and al-Zahraa is in the suburbs of Aleppo in northern Syria.

The mourning programs begin on the first day of Muharram every year, with the people of the two towns holding the rituals with the motto of “Ma Ra’aytu Illa Jamila (I saw nothing but beauty). The phrase is what Hazrat Zaynab (SA) said about the Karbala uprising.

The participants in the mourning ceremonies use the opportunity to renew allegiance with the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) and oppose injustice and falsehood.

They hope that they will remain on the path of Imam Hussein (AS).

Source : ABNA

