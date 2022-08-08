Karbala: 20 thousand troops Participate to secure Ashura ceremony

SHAFAQNA- The commander of the Karbala Operation Headquarters announced that a complete security plan has been prepared to ensure the security of the Ashura ceremony during which 20,000 troops are in charge of implementing this important plan.

The command of the Karbala operation headquarters, while announcing the preparation of a complete security plan to ensure the security of the Ashura ceremony, announced the presence of 20,000 security forces in this program.

Colonel “Fahm al-Kariti” said that this headquarters has carried out a preemptive operation in Karbala province before the arrival of the pilgrimage days.

He said that special forces from other provinces have been sent to Karbala to participate in the security of the pilgrimage and Ashura ceremony.

He said that 20,000 security forces are cooperating to implement and ensure the security of pilgrimage in Karbala, and the air force and ground forces of the Iraqi army are also participating in the operation.

The Commander of Karbala Joint Operations Headquarters also informed about the detailed planning for the transportation of pilgrims after the end of the pilgrimage and emphasized that this program is implemented in cooperation with the ministries of transportation, commerce, and education, as well as holy shrines.

Also, the Iraqi security forces use security sensors, police dogs, security scanners, and even policewomen for body searches of women to ensure the security of the city of Karbala.

After the overthrow of Saddam’s regime in 2003, the Ashura Day ceremony is held every year in Karbala with great and indescribable enthusiasm with the large presence of millions of Shias from around the world.

Source: Shafaqna Persian