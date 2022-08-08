Iran condemned insult to the Quran & Islamic sanctities in Germany

SHAFAQNA- Iran strongly condemned the provocative act of desecrating the holy Quran and insulting Islamic sanctities in front of the Islamic Centre of Hamburg in Germany.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday (08 Aug 2022) that the insulting move is a blatant example of seditious acts and spreading hatred, which is categorically condemned by all Muslims, monotheists, purified consciousness and believers in coexistence and dialogue among religions.

Warning about risky repercussions of such immoral acts, the spokesman noted that this kind of sacrilege against the Islamic sanctities is another aspect of extremism and violence based on Takfiri and Daesh ways of thinking.

Preventive and strong measures are among responsibilities of governments who claim they are defending human rights, freedom and democracy, he added.

A small group of people gathered in front of the Islamic Center of Hamburg, which was hosting a mourning ceremony marking Tasu’a- the 9th day of the lunar Hijri Month of Muharram. They desecrated a copy of the Holy Quran and chanted slogans against religious figures .

German police forces, who were present in the place, did not take any action to prevent the blasphemous act, which is prohibited under Germany’s law, nor reacted to those who committed it, Iran’s Al-Alam Television news network reported.

Source: presstv, IRNA