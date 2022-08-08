An advanced method to increase the life of vaccines

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Scientists have designed a new type of hydrogel that may offer a new way to store and transport biologics, reducing costs and health risks associated with the cold chain.

Maintaining a constant temperature along the cold (supply) chain is challenging in the best circumstances.

Rising to the challenge, scientists from ETH Zurich’s Macromolecular Engineering and Organic Chemistry Labs and entrepreneurs from Colorado-based start-up, Nanoly Bioscience, worked together to develop a safe, versatile platform to increase the thermal stability of vaccines. Their aim? To vastly improve the distribution of viable vaccines and reduce the economic costs of the cold chain.

So rather than altering mother nature, Marco-​Dufort and the research team developed a new type of hydrogel, the details of which were just published in the journal Science Advances. The gel is based on a biocompatible, synthetic polymer known as “PEG” that serves as a protective, “cloaking device” for very large – yet invisible to the naked eye – complex molecules such as the proteins found in vaccines, antibodies, or gene therapies.

