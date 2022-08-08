Benefits of moderate physical activity for brain

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Researchers say mild-to-moderate physical activity may have neuroprotective properties.

Researchers used data from the Rhineland Study, a large-scale population-based study conducted by DZNE in the Bonn city area. Specifically, they analyzed physical activity data from 2,550 volunteers aged 30 to 94 years, as well as brain images obtained by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). To sample physical activity, the study participants wore an accelerometer on their upper thigh for seven days. The MRI scans provided information particularly on brain volume and thickness of the cortex.

Findings show that physical activity had a noticeable effect on almost all brain regions investigated. Generally, researchers can say that the higher and more intense the physical activity, the larger the brain regions were, either with regard to volume or cortical thickness. the dimensions of the brain regions do not increase linearly with physical activity.

The bioinformatic analysis further showed that there is a large overlap between genes whose expression is affected by physical activity and those that are impacted by neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, or Huntington’s disease.

Source: medicalxpress