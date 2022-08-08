International Shia News Agency

The role of salt in extraterrestrial life

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- New research BY Purdue University researchers suggests have discovered that the presence of salt in seawater can also have a significant impact on the habitability of Earth and other planets.

The researchers utilized a climate model to analyze the climates of planets with varying quantities of salt dissolved in seawater in order to predict that saltier oceans result in warmer climates, which may help a planet’s ability to sustain life.

This study concentrated on how the quantity of salt dissolved in seawater impacts global climate. The scientists discovered that saltier waters resulted in warmer climates. This salt might have been a key factor in early Earth’s habitability when the sun was less bright.

This discovery might have implications for the habitability of other planets.

