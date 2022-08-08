India: Police break up Muharram processions in Kashmir

SHAFAQNA- Indian police broke up a procession of Muslim mourners observing the Month of Muharram in Kashmir.

Dozens of Muslims defied severe security restrictions in parts of the main city of Srinagar and took to the streets chanting religious slogans. The restrictions include a ban on the Shia religious procession.

Sunday’s (07 Aug 2022) procession marked the eighth day of Muharram, two days before its peak on the day of Ashura. In 2020, dozens were injured as Indian forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas to disperse the procession.

