USA: Albuquerque Muslim community expresses fear after killings of men

SHAFAQNA- Three Muslim men have been killed in Albuquerque, stoking fear in Muslim communities as police have warned the deaths may be linked, and the victims were targeted because of their race and religion.

Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain is afraid to step outside his home in Albuquerque to water his plants. Or retrieve books from his car. Or even venture out onto his balcony.

“My kids won’t let me go outside of my apartment,” said Mr. Hussain, 41, whose younger brother Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was fatally shot a week ago Monday just a few blocks away. He was one of four Muslim men who were killed recently in the city — three in the past two weeks — and authorities believe the deaths are connected and meant to target the Muslim community.

As the Albuquerque Police, the F.B.I. and the State Police appealed to the public for help in finding the killer or killers — on Sunday authorities described a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored, four-door Volkswagen sedan — the attacks have left Muslims in a state of terror.

One member who attended the Islamic Center of New Mexico, the same Mosque as all four of the victims, said that he may never return, citing a fear of becoming “bait.”

Biden denounces killing of four Muslims

President Joe Biden denounced the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico state that police say may be linked and could be a hate crime.

“I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque,” Biden said on Twitter on Sunday.

“While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my administration stands strongly with the Muslim community. These hateful attacks have no place in America.”

