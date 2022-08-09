Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine adds 1700 square meters to serve pilgrims [Photos]

SHAFAQNA-The Engineering Maintenance and Construction Department of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine has completed the rehabilitation of an area of (1700) square meters at the service of visitors, to be added to the rest of the other spaces.

The added space replaced the buildings that were removed next to the outer wall of the Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, within the confined space between the Euphrates [al-‘Alqami] gate and the gate of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) – Bab al-Kaf -, opposite them from the north-eastern side of the holy shrine.

Source :ABNA

