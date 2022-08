SHAFAQNA- A collection of photos of holding mourning ceremonies for the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions in Ashura 2022 in Karbala, Iraq.

The mourning ceremony for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S) was held today (Tuesday) in Karbala with participation of millions of pilgrims from inside and outside of Iraq.

Crowd of pilgrims at Imam Hussain (A.S) holy shrine:

