Ashura mourning rituals at Imam Reza (AS) shrine [Photos]

Ashura mourning rituals at Imam Reza (AS) shrine

SHAFAQNA-Shaam-e Ghariban ritual was staged after performing evening and night prayers in the shrine and the convoy of servants marched toward the shrine holding candles.

Ziyarat Ashura, an Islamic salutatory prayer to God, was recited in Imam Khomeini Portico after performing noon and afternoon prayers to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam.
The night of Ashura in Iran is called Shaam-e Ghariban, literally meaning “the night of the oppressed”. People light candles in holy places and gatherings in every corner of the country.

Shaam-e Ghariban ritual is one of the oldest rituals performed annually by the shrine servants on the night of Ashura, attracting thousands of mourners.
The event is held in commemoration of the survived children left alone after Ashura incident. The ceremony is held as a token of mourners’ love for Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions.

