Slip of the Heart: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:8-9) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:8-9)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Slip of the Heart

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

رَبَّنَا لَا تُزِغْ قُلُوبَنَا بَعْدَ إِذْ هَدَيْتَنَا وَهَبْ لَنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ رَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ الْوَهَّابُ ‎﴿٨﴾‏ رَبَّنَا إِنَّكَ جَامِعُ النَّاسِ لِيَوْمٍ لَّا رَيْبَ فِيهِ ۚ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُخْلِفُ الْمِيعَادَ ‎﴿٩﴾‏‎‎

3:8 (Firmly rooted people in knowledge say), “Our Lord, let not our hearts deviate after You have guided us and grant us from Yourself mercy. Indeed, You are the Bestower.

3.9 Our Lord, surely You will gather the people for a Day about which there is no doubt. Indeed, Allah does not fail in His promise.”

Commentary: People firmly rooted in knowledge interpret indecisive verses of the Quran within the context of the decisive verses. They seek refuge in Allah (SWT) to understand and interpret these verses correctly. They invoke Allah (SWT) and say:

رَبَّنَا لَا تُزِغْ قُلُوبَنَا بَعْدَ إِذْ هَدَيْتَنَا وَهَبْ لَنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ رَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ الْوَهَّابُ ‎﴿٨﴾

3:8 (Firmly rooted people in knowledge say), “Our Lord, let not our hearts deviate after You have guided us and grant us from Yourself mercy. Indeed, You are the Bestower.

Humans may fall into the trap of ego, lust, and desire. And consequently, interpret the Quran according to their liking. Hence, the verse teaches us to invoke Allah (SWT) and strive continuously for His guidance. According to some narrations, the Prophet (SAWA) sought refuge in Allah (SWT) by reciting the following supplication[1]:

یا مُقَلِّبَ الْقُلُوبِ ثَبِّتْ قَلْبِى عَلى دِیْنِکَ

O! changer of the hearts, make firm my heart upon Your religion.

Belief in the resurrection and awareness of the Day of Judgment prevents people from following their carnal desires. Hence, they remember that day by saying:

رَبَّنَا إِنَّكَ جَامِعُ النَّاسِ لِيَوْمٍ لَّا رَيْبَ فِيهِ ۚ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُخْلِفُ الْمِيعَادَ ‎﴿٩﴾‏

3:9 Our Lord, surely You will gather the people for a Day about which there is no doubt. Indeed, Allah does not fail in His promise.”

In conclusion, scholars whose practices and beliefs are firmly rooted in knowledge ask Allah (SWT) to guide their hearts and minds to understand the Quran correctly.

رَبَّنَا لَا تُزِغْ قُلُوبَنَا بَعْدَ إِذْ هَدَيْتَنَا وَهَبْ لَنَا مِن لَّدُنكَ رَحْمَةً ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ الْوَهَّابُ ‎﴿٨﴾‏ رَبَّنَا إِنَّكَ جَامِعُ النَّاسِ لِيَوْمٍ لَّا رَيْبَ فِيهِ ۚ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُخْلِفُ الْمِيعَادَ ‎﴿٩﴾‏‎‎

Word-for-Word Translation:

3:8 [رَبَّنَا] Our Lord! [لَا] Do not [تُزِغْ] deviate [قُلُوبَنَا] our Heart [بَعْدَ] after [إِذْ] when [هَدَيْتَنَا] You have guided us, [وَهَبْ] and grant [لَنَا] for us [مِن] from [لَّدُنكَ] Yourself [رَحْمَةً] mercy. [إِنَّكَ] Indeed [أَنتَ] you [الْوَهَّابُ] are the Bestowers.

3:9 [رَبَّنَا] Our Lord! [إِنَّكَ] Indeed, You [جَامِعُ] will gather [النَّاسِ] the mankind [لِيَوْمٍ] on a Day, [لَّا] there is no [رَيْبَ] doubt [فِيهِ] in it. [إِنَّ] Indeed [اللَّهَ] Allah [لَا] does not [يُخْلِفُ] break [الْمِيعَادَ] the Promise.

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:10-11)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

The fatal destiny of disbelievers

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا لَن تُغْنِيَ عَنْهُمْ أَمْوَالُهُمْ وَلَا أَوْلَادُهُم مِّنَ اللَّهِ شَيْئًا ۖ وَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمْ وَقُودُ النَّارِ ‎﴿١٠﴾‏ كَدَأْبِ آلِ فِرْعَوْنَ وَالَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ ۚ كَذَّبُوا بِآيَاتِنَا فَأَخَذَهُمُ اللَّهُ بِذُنُوبِهِمْ ۗ وَاللَّهُ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَابِ ‎﴿١١﴾

3:10 Indeed, those who disbelieve – never will their wealth or their children avail them against Allah at all. And it is they who are fuel for the Fire.

3:11 (Theirs is) like the custom of the people of Pharaoh and those before them. They denied Our signs, so Allah seized them for their sins. And Allah is severe in penalty.

Commentary: The polytheists of Mecca, hypocrites, and the People of the Book in Medina sought to defeat the Prophet’s mission and message. In Mecca, the polytheists harassed the Prophet (SWA). They persecuted and martyred his followers and eventually attempted to kill the Prophet in his bed, ultimately leading to the Prophet’s migration (SAWA) to Medina.

In Medina, the polytheists fought many battles with the Prophet (SAWA), including the battle of Badr, Uhud, and Ahzab. The hypocrites and Jews of Medina allied with the polytheists against the Prophet in the battle of Ahzab. One might ask what dared the polytheists to war with Allah (SWT) and His Messenger? The above verses answer this question.

The polytheists thought that they could escape Allah’s dominance with the aid of their wealth and children. The verses refute their idiotic thought and warn that worldly assets such as wealth and children would never shield them from Allah’s wrath and punishment. The life story of Firawn is eye-opening evidence.

Firawn held immense power, wealth, and family- more than the polytheists of Mecca. He persecuted the Children of Israel fiercely, slaughtered their newborn sons, and enslaved their women[2]. In the end, Allah (SWT) drowned him and his army as punishment in the Red Sea[3]. Let’s look at the verse closely.

Those who disbelieve (إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا), their wealth and children (أَمْوَالُهُمْ وَلَا أَوْلَادُهُم) will never avail for them (لَن تُغْنِيَ عَنْهُمْ) against Allah’s (wrath and punishment) at all (مِّنَ اللَّهِ شَيْئًا). They are the fuel of the Hellfire (وَأُولَٰئِكَ هُمْ وَقُودُ النَّارِ).

‘‘al-Waqūd’’ (اَلْوَقُودُ) is fuel or that which feeds and enflames fire. Similarly, verses in al-Baqar (2:24) and Al-Anbiya (21:98) mention that sinners and idols will fuel Hellfire; see Appendix.

The subsequent verse gives an example of the nation of Firawn. Their power and wealth could not avert their obliteration when divine punishment fell upon them.

كَدَأْبِ آلِ فِرْعَوْنَ وَالَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ ۚ كَذَّبُوا بِآيَاتِنَا فَأَخَذَهُمُ اللَّهُ بِذُنُوبِهِمْ ۗ وَاللَّهُ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَابِ ‎﴿١١﴾

3:11 (Theirs is) like the custom of the people of Pharaoh and those before them. They denied Our signs, so Allah seized them for their sins. And Allah is severe in penalty.

“ad-Da’b” (دَأْبِ) means permanent method and practice. In the Quran, it refers to the constant movement of the sun and moon in their respective orbits (Ibrahim 14:33):

وَسَخَّرَ لَكُمُ الشَّمْسَ وَالْقَمَرَ دَائِبَيْنِ ۖ وَسَخَّرَ لَكُمُ اللَّيْلَ وَالنَّهَارَ ‎﴿٣٣﴾‏

14:33 And He subjected for you the sun and the moon, continuous (in orbit), and subjected for you the night and the day.

The word is also used for habit, behavior, and mindset since they are indicative of an individual’s permanent manner and attitude. “bi-dhunubihim” (بِذُنُوبِهِمْ) means “for the reason of their sins. “bi” translate here “for a reason”. Thus, the complete sentence would be as follows:

Those who disbelieve (إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا) have rejected Our signs and continued this behavior unswervingly; they thought that their wealth and their children would avail them against Allah’s punishment. It is like the mindset of the nation of Firawn and those before them (كَدَأْبِ آلِ فِرْعَوْنَ وَالَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ), who also had rejected Our signs (كَذَّبُوا بِآيَاتِنَا). So Allah caught them for their sin (فَأَخَذَهُمُ اللَّهُ بِذُنُوبِهِمْ), and Allah is severe in punishment (وَاللَّهُ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَابِ).

Sins manifest as fuel in Hell and ignite within the body of all sinners. Since we cannot run away from our sins, there is no escape from the divine chastisement and burning in Hell. Therefore, the verse ends with this warning, “Allah is severe in punishment” (وَاللَّهُ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَابِ).

Appendix:

فَإِن لَّمْ تَفْعَلُوا وَلَن تَفْعَلُوا فَاتَّقُوا النَّارَ الَّتِي وَقُودُهَا النَّاسُ وَالْحِجَارَةُ أُعِدَّتْ لِلْكَافِرِينَ ﴿٢٤﴾

2:24 If you do not produce such a chapter, and you never will, then guard yourselves against the Fire whose fuel will be people and stones and is prepared for those who hide the truth.

(وَقُودُ) = Fuel

إِنَّكُمْ وَمَا تَعْبُدُونَ مِن دُونِ اللَّـهِ حَصَبُ جَهَنَّمَ أَنتُمْ لَهَا وَارِدُونَ ﴿٩٨﴾

21:98 (They will be told): “Verily you and the gods you worshipped besides Allah are the fuel (Hasab) of Hell. All of you are bound to arrive there.

(حَصَبُ جَهَنَّمَ) = firewood of Hell

Word-for-Word Translation:

3:10 [إِنَّ] Indeed, [الَّذِينَ] those who [كَفَرُوا] disbelieved [لَن] never [تُغْنِيَ] will avail [عَنْهُمْ] for them [أَمْوَالُهُمْ] their wealth [وَ] and [لَا] not [أَوْلَادُهُم] their children [مِّنَ] against [اللَّهِ] Allah [شَيْئًا] anything, [وَأُولَٰئِكَ] and those [هُمْ] they are [وَقُودُ] the fuel [النَّارِ] for the Fire.

3.11[كَدَأْبِ] Like behavior [آلِ] of the people [فِرْعَوْنَ] of Firawn [وَالَّذِينَ] and those who [مِن] were from [قَبْلِهِمْ] before them [كَذَّبُوا] they denied [بِآيَاتِنَا] our Signs [فَأَخَذَهُمُ] so seized them [اللَّهُ] Allah [بِذُنُوبِهِمْ] for their sins, [وَاللَّهُ] And Allah [شَدِيدُ] is severe [الْعِقَابِ] in the punishment

[1] Tafseer-e-Namoona, Vol. 2, P. 245

[2] Al-Baqra, 2:49 (يُذَبِّحُونَ أَبْنَاءَكُمْ وَيَسْتَحْيُونَ نِسَاءَكُمْ)

[3] Al-Baqra, 2:50 (وَإِذْ فَرَقْنَا بِكُمُ الْبَحْرَ فَأَنجَيْنَاكُمْ وَأَغْرَقْنَا آلَ فِرْعَوْنَ وَأَنتُمْ تَنظُرُونَ)