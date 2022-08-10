USA: Albuquerque Police arrest suspect in murders of 4 Muslim men

SHAFAQNA-Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico say they have arrested a 51-year-old man as the primary suspect in the murders of four Muslim men.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina identified the suspect as Muhammad Syed. He has been charged with the murders of Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. Police say they are working with the district attorney on charges in the killings of Naeem Hussain and Mohammad Zaher Ahmadi.

Syed is originally from Afghanistan and came to the US “in the last several years,” authorities said. Police said the suspect was previously arrested in Albuquerque on misdemeanor offenses, including domestic violence.

Authorities were preparing to execute a search warrant at Syed’s residence Monday when he got into his car and began to drive away with police in chase. Local and state police stopped the car in nearby Santa Rosa, New Mexico as a SWAT team executed the warrant on the suspect’s home.

“Multiple firearms” were recovered from the home, and Deputy Police Commander Kyle Hartsock said police believe at least one of the guns inside the home and one in the car are matches to two of the crime scenes. Additional testing is ongoing.

Naeem Hussain, 25, was found dead by police Friday following a shooting. He was the third Muslim man killed in Albuquerque within two weeks and the fourth since November.

Hours before his death, Hussain, who had just become a US citizen, attended a funeral for two of the other shooting victims.

