Nytimes: EU proposal was the only possible basis for Nuclear Deal

SHAFAQNA- Seventeen months after the United States and Iran began negotiating a possible return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal , the European Union has presented a “final” proposal for the two sides to consider .

The negotiations have carried on through many pauses, crises and threatened conclusions, and it is far from certain that the latest proposal represents a final chapter.

“What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it’s now in a final text,” the E.U. foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell Fontelles, said Monday on Twitter.

U.S. officials have long warned that time is running out to reach an agreement. A State Department spokesman, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations, said the United States was “ready to quickly conclude a deal” and that the E.U. proposal was “the only possible basis” for it.

