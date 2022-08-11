Algeria: First smart and environmental friendly mosque

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Housing of Algeria announced on Monday that it has laid the foundation stone of the project of the first smart and environmental friendly mosque that works with a mixed system of solar energy and conventional energy.

This ministry has announced in a statement that the foundation stone of this project was laid by “Mustafa Zawawi”, General secretary of this project, on the day of Ashura in the new city of “Sidi Abdellah” in the west of Algeria.

Based on the above statement, this green mosque is the first smart mosque in Algeria and is distinguished with environmental features. It works with a mixed system of solar energy and conventional energy.

Also, this mosque which will be completed in two years is distinguished by exploitation of the rain water and the use of it for cleanliness and irrigation with automatic and economical taps.

According to the ministry, walls and windows of the mosque work with the energy insulation technology. As a result, internal energy of the mosque is saved.

Area of this mosque is 9000 square meters and includes three floors that has the capacity for 6000 prayers (4000 men and 2000 women) along with a Quranic school.

It is notable that Algeria started the project of building the new city of Sidi Abdellah, 25 kilometers west of the capital with an area of 70 square kilometers and a capacity of 280 thousand people in 2016.

Authorizes of Algeria told this city will be smart and environmental friendly.

Based on the statistics by the Ministry of Religious Affairs in 2021, there are almost 18 thousand mosques in Algeria that most of them have been built voluntarily by Algerian citizens.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

