FIFA World Cup Site replaces Israel with Occupied Palestinian Territories

SHAFAQNA- FIFA ticket sales site refers to ‘Occupied Palestinian territories’, not Israel.
Israelis who wanted to reserve their tickets for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar didn’t find Israel on the list of countries, but were offered “Occupied Palestinian territories” as their location instead.

Israelis were allowed to travel to Qatar to attend football matches from November 21 to December 18, 2022, despite Doha not having diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

However, Israel was noticeably omitted from the FIFA site reservation page, although there is no other way to buy tickets other than through this intermediary.

Source :i24news

Dohanewss: Israel’s blockade leaves little hope for Gazan fans to attend Qatar World Cup

