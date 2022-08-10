World Cup 2022 could start a day earlier than scheduled

SHAFAQNA-The Qatar World Cup is set to start a day earlier than scheduled allowing the hosts to play the opening game of the tournament on November 20 following the opening ceremony.

In the current fixture list released after the draw on April 1, Netherlands and Senegal play the first match of the World Cup at 1pm (10:00 GMT) on November 21 with Qatar taking on Ecuador at 7pm (16:00 GMT) in the third match taking place on the opening day.

However, a proposal to create a 29-day tournament instead of 28 has been agreed by Qatari officials and South American football body CONMEBOL, with talks also involving the Qatar and Ecuador football federations.

The host nation has played the first match since the 2006 tournament in Germany.

The move could be approved by the FIFA Council before the 100-day countdown starts this week.

Source : aljazeera

