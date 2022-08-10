International Shia News Agency

UAE calls on UN to use name ‘Daesh’ for terrorist group

SHAFAQNA- UAE has called on UN to use name ‘Daesh’ for terrorist group.

Speaking during the UN Security Council in New York, UAE Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative and Chargé d’Affaires, Mohamed Abushahab, argued that the terrorists should not be associated with the religion.

He said in his address that organizations should not “permit Daesh and other groups to hijack a religion of tolerance and give credence to their pretences.”

“There is nothing Islamic about terrorism,” he added.

Abushahab’s statement came as the UN recognized that the threat posed by Daesh and its affiliates remained ‘global and evolving’.

“Daesh and its affiliates continue to exploit conflict dynamics, governance fragilities and inequality to incite, plan and organize terrorist attacks,” said UN counter-terrorism chief Vladimir Voronkov, as he presented the Secretary-General’s fifteenth report.

Abushahab stressed that the fight against terrorism went beyond Daesh, as the ‘fight against Al-Qaeda remains a global priority’ especially after ‘the organization enters a leadership vacuum, following the death of Ayman Al-Zawahiri.’

During his address, he said technology could be a “double-edged sword” that can be used to improve people’s quality of life in one respect, but misused by terrorist groups in the other.

Abushahab said ‘emerging technologies have tremendous potential to aid in efforts to prevent counter, and address terrorism.’

He concluded his remarks by calling on the international community to ‘seize this opportunity and act now’ to eliminate Daesh and other terrorist groups.

Source: IQNA 

www.shafaqna.com

