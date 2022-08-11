International Shia News Agency

Shireen Abu Akleh Street opened in heart of Ramallah

Shireen Abu Akleh Street

SHAFAQNA-A street in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, has been renamed in honor of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

On the eve of the three-month anniversary of Shireen’s killing by Israeli forces, an official ceremony was held on Wednesday to honour the late Palestinian-American journalist.

Abu Akleh was shot dead by Israeli forces on May 11, while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the north of the West Bank.

Ramallah’s mayor was accompanied by Abu Akleh’s family and Al Jazeera colleagues as he unveiled a stone memorial with a picture of Shireen and key events in her life.

The street is located in the heart of Ramallah, a one-minute walk Al-Manara Square, a bustling hu

