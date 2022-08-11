International Shia News Agency

UN chief slams ‘unconscionable’ killing of Palestinian children

Almost 40 Palestinian children have been killed so far this year in the occupied territories and in many incidents, Israeli forces appear to use lethal force in a manner that violates international human rights law, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said. The United Nations rights chief issued a statement on Thursday expressing “alarm” at the large numbers of Palestinians – particularly children – who have been killed and injured by Israeli forces in occupied Palestinian territory so far this year.

SHAFAQNA-The UN rights chief voiced alarm on Thursday at the number of Palestinian children killed and wounded this month and said that Israeli forces appear to use lethal force in a manner that violates international human rights law.

Michelle Bachelet issued a statement on Thursday expressing “alarm” at the large numbers of Palestinians – particularly children – who have been killed and injured by Israeli forces in occupied Palestinian territory so far this year.

“Inflicting hurt on any child during the course of conflict is deeply disturbing, and the killing and maiming of so many children this year is unconscionable,” Bachelet said in a statement.

 

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

