IRNA: Iran may accept EU proposal to revive nuclear deal if its demands are fulfilled

SHAFAQNA- The European proposals would be acceptable if it makes credibility in various matters, including political claims linked to issues of IAEA safeguards, sanctions, and guarantees, the state news agency IRNA said on Friday, quoting a senior Iranian diplomat.

An Iranian diplomat has said that the Islamic Republic is weighing the European proposals to ensure its demands are fulfilled.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic is considering European proposals to make sure its demands are fulfilled.

Iran must analyze whether these proposals will ensure Iranian demands in different fields, including political claims pertaining to issues of IAEA safeguards, sanctions, and guarantees to achieve a durable agreement, the source noted.

The Wall Street Journal had cited hours earlier quoting a European diplomat that the EU has presented ‘Final Text’ to Iran for Reviving Nuclear Deal.

Ali Bagheri Kani who had met the EU’s JCPOA negotiations coordinator Enrique Mora in Qatar, arrived in Vienna on Wednesday as the head of the Iranian delegation to continue the Vienna nuclear negotiations to terminate the sanctions.

Source : IRNA

www.shafaqna.com