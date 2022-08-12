Mourning ceremony of Bani Asad tribe in Karbala on anniversary of martyrs burial+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Today (Friday) corresponding to the 13th of Muharram, the mourning ceremony of the Bani Asad tribe began in the holy shrine of Imam Hussain and his brother Hazrat Abbas (A.S) with the presence of a large number of women and tribes.

Certain routes have been determined for the passage of mourning processions.

Historical sources indicate that the Bani Asad tribe were the first to enter Karbala after the end of the Battle of Taf in 61 AH to bury the pure bodies of the martyrs, then Imam Sajjad (A.S) arrived in Karbala from Kufa to prepare the ground for the funeral of his honorable father Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions.

Saeed Zamizam, a historian of Karbala, says: “The history of special mourning processions on the day of the burial of the holy martyrs of Karbala goes back to the early 20th century, where Mr. Al-Qazwini, one of the elders of Karbala, whose grave is also located in this city, founded this ceremony. He gathered the tribes present in Karbala to go to the grave of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his brother Hazrat Abbas (A.S) in the form of processions led by Bani Asad tribe.”

Zamizam adds: “This ceremony continued until 1970, and in that year Saddam’s regime placed restrictions on its holding and stopped it completely.”

After the fall of Saddam’s regime in 2003, these processions were resumed and held every year on the 13th day of Muharram with greater splendor and with the presence of all Iraqi tribes and women’s processions.

Source: Shafaqna Persian