Salman Rushdie on ventilator hours after being stabbed in New York

SHAFAQNA- Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born author of a blasphemous anti-Islam book has been stabbed as he was about to give a lecture in southwestern New York state. He is on a ventilator and could not speak.

Police confirmed Rushdie was stabbed “at least once in the neck, and at least once in the abdomen” on Friday after an assailant rushed to the stage and lunged at the 75-year-old writer just as he was being introduced to the audience.

After being airlifted to hospital where he spent hours in surgery, Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak on Friday evening.

“Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” Andrew Wylie, his book agent, wrote in an email to the Reuters news agency.

A man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and attacked Rushdie as he was being introduced, a witness told Reuters, adding the attacker was subsequently restrained.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey.

New York State Police Major Eugene Staniszewski told reporters on Friday afternoon that officials do not have “any indication of a motive” at this “very early” stage of the investigation. They said they believed that Matar was acting alone.

Rushdie is the author of “The Satanic Verses”, a blasphemous novel about Islam published in 1988 which sparked Muslims’ outrage across the globe.

Source : aljazeera, IQNA

www.shafaqna.com